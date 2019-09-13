Cimic Group (ASX:CIM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.97

Cimic Group Ltd (ASX:CIM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.97 and traded as high as $32.40. Cimic Group shares last traded at $31.71, with a volume of 520,530 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cimic Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In other news, insider Michael Wright bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$36.80 ($26.10) per share, with a total value of A$368,010.00 ($261,000.00). Also, insider Kathryn (Kate) Spargo bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$36.58 ($25.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,579.00 ($25,942.55).

Cimic Group Company Profile (ASX:CIM)

CIMIC Group Limited provides construction, mining, mineral processing, engineering, and operation and maintenance services to the infrastructure, resource, and property markets. The company operates through Construction, Public Private Partnerships, Mining & Mineral Processing, Engineering, Services, and Commercial & Residential segments.

