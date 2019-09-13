Cindicator (CND) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and approximately $180,246.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, ABCC, GOPAX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,445,976,590 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, GOPAX, Ethfinex, ABCC, Mercatox and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

