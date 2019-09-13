Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Nomura increased their price objective on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

In other Cintas news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at $33,283,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,146,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,630,000 after acquiring an additional 916,169 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 653,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,061,000 after purchasing an additional 503,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,345,000 after purchasing an additional 475,757 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 17,451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,748,000 after purchasing an additional 417,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,033,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,916,000 after purchasing an additional 382,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.10. 21,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas has a 52-week low of $155.98 and a 52-week high of $270.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.44 and its 200-day moving average is $231.02.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

