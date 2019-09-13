Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

CSCO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 435,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,611,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a market cap of $212.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

