Cision (NYSE:CISN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cision (NYSE:CISN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

CISN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen set a $14.00 price target on Cision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of CISN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 468,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,912. Cision has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cision had a positive return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cision will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,643,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,783,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 58,662 shares of company stock valued at $645,809 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CISN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cision by 332.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cision by 290.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cision by 96.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cision by 365.7% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cision during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

