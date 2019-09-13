Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Given $13.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $13.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Citizens Community Bancorp an industry rank of 178 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of CZWI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $123.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 298,500.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

