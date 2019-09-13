Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.93

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and traded as high as $10.92. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $123.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 298,500.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

