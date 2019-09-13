Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citizens stock. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,017 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank owned 1.71% of Citizens worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $98.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of -0.13. Citizens has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

