City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) PT Raised to $15.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of CIO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.76. 21,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,646. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Sweet acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,905.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 40.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 556.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 31.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

