Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Shares of Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $1.22. Clearsign Combustion shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.

Get Clearsign Combustion alerts:

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Clearsign Combustion during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearsign Combustion by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearsign Combustion by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 222,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

About Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Clearsign Combustion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearsign Combustion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.