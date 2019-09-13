Cleveland Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cleveland Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.65 price target for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.53.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,960. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.69. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $844,114.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,690,565. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 776,289 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $65,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

