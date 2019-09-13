CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Binance, Upbit and Livecoin. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $13,655.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003326 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001020 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00062315 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,337,802 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, YoBit, Mercatox, Binance, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

