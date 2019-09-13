CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $205.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $224.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.18 and its 200 day moving average is $191.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $402,736.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,613.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,626 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,934 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of CME Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 210,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,951,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

