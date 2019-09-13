CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNHI. UBS Group increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens set a $10.00 target price on CNH Industrial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised CNH Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.15. 42,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.38. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,695,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CNH Industrial by 7.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 43,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in CNH Industrial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,776,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,606,000 after acquiring an additional 174,928 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

