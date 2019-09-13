Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $73.31 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,091 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $67,794.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at $124,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 1,454 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $89,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,802. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,100,379,000 after buying an additional 1,756,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,142,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,833 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,253 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,915,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 8,985,214 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $569,573,000 after purchasing an additional 915,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.84. 2,214,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,284. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $77.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

