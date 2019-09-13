Collection House Limited (ASX:CLH) Declares $0.04 Final Dividend

Collection House Limited (ASX:CLH) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CLH stock traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching A$1.28 ($0.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,056. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $178.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. Collection House has a fifty-two week low of A$1.07 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.64 ($1.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91.

Get Collection House alerts:

In other Collection House news, insider Leigh Berkley bought 41,666 shares of Collection House stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$48,749.22 ($34,573.91).

About Collection House

Collection House Limited provides debt collection and receivables management services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Collection Services and Purchased Debt Ledgers segments. It offers debt collections services to clients in the Australasian financial services, insurance, public utility, credit, and government enterprise markets; and debt purchasing services for banking, finance, telecommunications, and energy sectors.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Collection House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collection House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.