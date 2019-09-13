Colu Local Network Price Hits $0.0113 on Top Exchanges (CLN)

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Colu Local Network has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Colu Local Network has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Colu Local Network token can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Liqui and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Colu Local Network Token Profile

Colu Local Network’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,779,377 tokens. The official message board for Colu Local Network is medium.com/colu. Colu Local Network’s official website is cln.network. Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork. The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Colu Local Network

Colu Local Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Liqui and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Colu Local Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Colu Local Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

