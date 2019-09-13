Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.58

Shares of Command Center, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCNI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.58 and traded as high as $6.90. Command Center shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60.

Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNI. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Command Center in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Command Center in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Command Center by 709.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Command Center by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 516,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter.

About Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI)

Command Center, Inc, a staffing company, operates primarily in the manual on-demand labor segment of the staffing industry. It provides services primarily in the areas of light industrial, auto and transportation, and event services. The company serves small to mid-sized businesses in the retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality industries.

