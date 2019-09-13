CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommVault Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.17. 24,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CommVault Systems has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $70.70.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 122,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 72,562 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 121.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems in the first quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

