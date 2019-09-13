Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Update

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the July 31st total of 483,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 52.9% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 152,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 681.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. TT International acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the second quarter worth about $10,255,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 12.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao alerts:

Separately, Bank of America cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

NYSE:CBD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 150,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,832. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.