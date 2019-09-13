Comparing Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) & Aduro BioTech (OTCMKTS:ADRO)

Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) and Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Aduro BioTech shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Aduro BioTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amarillo Biosciences and Aduro BioTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarillo Biosciences -6,380.77% -285.79% -128.98% Aduro BioTech -624.51% -68.69% -24.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amarillo Biosciences and Aduro BioTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarillo Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Aduro BioTech 0 2 6 0 2.75

Aduro BioTech has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 622.87%. Given Aduro BioTech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aduro BioTech is more favorable than Amarillo Biosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amarillo Biosciences and Aduro BioTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarillo Biosciences $80,000.00 203.59 -$1.34 million N/A N/A Aduro BioTech $15.09 million 6.85 -$95.36 million ($1.16) -1.11

Amarillo Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aduro BioTech.

Volatility and Risk

Amarillo Biosciences has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aduro BioTech has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aduro BioTech beats Amarillo Biosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amarillo Biosciences Company Profile

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of biologics for the treatment of human and animal diseases. The company owns or licenses five issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; and owns one issued patent on its dietary supplement, Maxisal. It focuses on research for the treatment of human disease indications primarily influenza, hepatitis C, thrombocytopenia, and other indications using natural human interferon alpha. Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Amarillo, Texas.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. It is also developing product candidates to prevent or control immune responses through the stimulator of interferon genes pathway. In addition, the company is developing BION-1301, a fully blocking humanized monoclonal anti-APRIL antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for IgA nephropathy and multiple myeloma; and CD27, a co-stimulatory receptor, which is in preclinical studies expressed on different immune cells, such as T-lymphocytes and NK cells. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, and Merck Sharp and Dohme B.V.; license agreements with Karagen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., UC Berkeley, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Berkeley, California.

