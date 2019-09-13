Comparing Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) and Microsoft (OTCMKTS:MSFT)

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Information Analysis has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microsoft has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Microsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Information Analysis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Microsoft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Information Analysis and Microsoft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $8.93 million 0.21 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Microsoft $125.84 billion 8.34 $39.24 billion $4.75 28.95

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Information Analysis.

Dividends

Microsoft pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Information Analysis does not pay a dividend. Microsoft pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Microsoft has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and Microsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis -4.73% -23.73% -13.50% Microsoft 31.18% 39.26% 13.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Information Analysis and Microsoft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A Microsoft 1 1 26 1 2.93

Microsoft has a consensus target price of $151.19, suggesting a potential upside of 9.94%. Given Microsoft’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microsoft is more favorable than Information Analysis.

Summary

Microsoft beats Information Analysis on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis Incorporated engages in developing and maintaining information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and performing professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. The company develops and provides Web-based and mobile device solutions, including electronic forms conversions for various agencies of the federal government, data analytics, and legacy software migration and modernization. It also sells third-party software products, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises. The company's Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform; and enterprise services, including premier support and Microsoft consulting services to assist customers in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provides training and certification to developers and IT professionals. Its More Personal Computing segment offers Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, and MSN display advertising; devices comprising Surface, PC accessories, and other intelligent devices; Xbox hardware and software and services; and Bing and Bing Ads search advertising. It markets its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers; and online and Microsoft retail stores. Microsoft Corporation has collaboration with E.ON, NIIT Technologies Ltd., and CUNA Mutual Group; strategic alliance with Nielsen Holdings plc and PAREXEL International Corp.; and a strategic collaboration with Mastercard Incorporated. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

