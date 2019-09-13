Compass Group (LON:CPG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,866.76

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,866.76 and traded as high as $1,996.00. Compass Group shares last traded at $1,969.00, with a volume of 2,914,343 shares traded.

CPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Societe Generale raised Compass Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oddo Securities lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,645 ($21.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,803.46 ($23.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,058.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,866.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.68.

In other news, insider Karen Witts sold 7,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,894 ($24.75), for a total transaction of £135,553.58 ($177,124.76). Also, insider Gary Green sold 142,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,019 ($26.38), for a total value of £2,870,614.20 ($3,750,965.90).

Compass Group Company Profile (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

