Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,804,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 943,774 shares.The stock last traded at $0.42 and had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.26% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,861,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.61% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

