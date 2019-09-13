Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Down 59.0% in August

Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the July 31st total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Concord Medical Services stock remained flat at $$2.36 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $105.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.19. Concord Medical Services has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.84.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Concord Medical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of Concord Medical Services worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concord Medical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.