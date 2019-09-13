CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Director Consol Energy Inc. Acquires 9,803 Shares

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Director Consol Energy Inc. purchased 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $129,007.48.

Consol Energy Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Consol Energy Inc. purchased 9,610 shares of CONSOL Coal Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $120,317.20.

Shares of NYSE CCR opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CONSOL Coal Resources LP has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 24.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. CONSOL Coal Resources’s payout ratio is currently 86.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 13.5% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities set a $19.00 price objective on CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CONSOL Coal Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

