ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Shares Bought by Dalton Investments LLC

Dalton Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the period. ConturaEnergyInc . accounts for 1.9% of Dalton Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dalton Investments LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ConturaEnergyInc . worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $59.00 price objective on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

ConturaEnergyInc . stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ConturaEnergyInc . news, Director Daniel J. Geiger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $56,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,027.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Lee Stanley sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $106,344.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,209 shares of company stock worth $1,073,379.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

