Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Copa by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,870,000 after purchasing an additional 590,832 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Copa by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,223,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,258,000 after purchasing an additional 811,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,029,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,487,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Copa by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 986,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,299,000 after purchasing an additional 323,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in Copa by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 754,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,813,000 after purchasing an additional 112,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Copa from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of CPA stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average is $92.70.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.92 million. Copa had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

