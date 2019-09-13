Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $594.90 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. Cosmos has a market cap of $594.90 million and $215.11 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $3.12 or 0.00030371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Coinone, Hotbit and GDAC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002033 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00139796 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,282.80 or 1.00265053 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003598 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003064 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000606 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Coinone and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

