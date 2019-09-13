Countinghouse Reaches Market Cap of $19.76 Million (CHT)

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Countinghouse token can now be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00035164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and DDEX. Countinghouse has a market capitalization of $19.76 million and approximately $7,593.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Countinghouse has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Countinghouse Token Profile

Countinghouse (CHT) is a token. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. The official website for Countinghouse is www.countinghousefund.com. Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd.

Countinghouse Token Trading

Countinghouse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Countinghouse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Countinghouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

