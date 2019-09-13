Covesting (COV) Price Reaches $0.0857

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $35,983.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can currently be bought for about $0.0857 or 0.00000832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00203395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.01157378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00087416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015691 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00022856 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

