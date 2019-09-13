Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $48.52 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 76,786 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.24% of Expedia Group worth $48,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 42,042 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407,604 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,167 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.43.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.03. 70,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $326,380.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,449 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,611 in the last 90 days. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.