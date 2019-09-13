Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 144,676 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 369,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144,676 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $30,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,986,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,554,000 after acquiring an additional 516,715 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $33,456,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Xylem by 93.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 821,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,272,000 after acquiring an additional 396,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Xylem by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 956,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,598,000 after acquiring an additional 239,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Xylem by 520.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 259,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 217,968 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $194,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,025.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $387,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,207.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,433 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

XYL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,523. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

