CREDIT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $81,007.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $310,967.00 and $81,007.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,054,238,367 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

