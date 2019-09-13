Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group (LON:UU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

UU has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank raised United Utilities Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded United Utilities Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 870.80 ($11.38).

Shares of UU traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 784 ($10.24). The stock had a trading volume of 633,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 786.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 810.10. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 674.40 ($8.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 879.60 ($11.49). The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 41,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.06), for a total value of £315,700 ($412,517.97). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 99,075 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 821 ($10.73), for a total value of £813,405.75 ($1,062,858.68). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,327 shares of company stock worth $115,596,727.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

