Crestview Partners III GP L.P. Has $98.21 Million Position in US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS)

Crestview Partners III GP L.P. boosted its position in US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,375,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. US Well Services makes up 26.7% of Crestview Partners III GP L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. owned approximately 29.80% of US Well Services worth $98,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the first quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the second quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the first quarter worth $65,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Get US Well Services alerts:

Shares of US Well Services stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. 2,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. US Well Services Inc has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $194.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.05 million.

USWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on US Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on US Well Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS).

Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.