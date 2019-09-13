Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Short Interest Update

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,566,200 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 2,783,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $1,121,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8,014.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,507,000 after buying an additional 787,131 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,039,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,958,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 265,553 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 95,285 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,348,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,451,000 after purchasing an additional 75,632 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEQP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Shares of CEQP stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. 740,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,190. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

