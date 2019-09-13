Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.31

Crown Resorts Ltd (ASX:CWN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.31 and traded as low as $12.25. Crown Resorts shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 945,025 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is A$12.31.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Crown Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

About Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN)

Crown Resorts Limited operates in the entertainment industry primarily in Australia. It operates in four segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinalls, and Wagering & Online. The company owns and operates two integrated resorts, including Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth. Its Crown Melbourne resort comprises 2,628 gaming machines and 540 gaming tables; the Crown Towers Melbourne hotel with 481 guest rooms, the Crown Metropol Melbourne hotel with 658 guest rooms, and the Crown Promenade Melbourne hotel with 465 guest rooms; a conference center; banqueting facilities; restaurants and bars; and designer brands and retail outlets.

