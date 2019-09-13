CryCash Price Tops $0.0746 on Exchanges (CRC)

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last week, CryCash has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. One CryCash token can currently be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. CryCash has a market capitalization of $351,937.00 and $741.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Token Profile

CryCash (CRYPTO:CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,717,936 tokens. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

