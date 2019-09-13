Cryptopay (CPAY) Trading 48.7% Higher This Week

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $55.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 48.7% higher against the dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.89 or 0.04417548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CPAY is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,356,727 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

