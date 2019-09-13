CSR (ASX:CSR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.72

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.72 and traded as low as $4.15. CSR shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 2,954,711 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is A$3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.11.

CSR Limited manufactures and supplies building products for residential and commercial construction in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Building Products, Glass, Aluminium, and Property segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, such as Gyprock plasterboard, Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, Cemintel fibre cement, Himmel Interior Systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; and insulation products comprising Bradford and Martini insulation, Bradford energy solutions, and Edmonds ventilation systems, as well as bricks and roofing products, and AFS walling systems.

