Cushing Utility & MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:XLUY) Announces — Dividend of $0.11

Cushing Utility & MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:XLUY) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1118 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of XLUY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.96. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478. Cushing Utility & MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Cushing Utility & MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushing Utility & MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.