Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dana from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.10.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of DAN traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 160,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,143. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Dana had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 44,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $597,683.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,229.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dana by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,673,000 after purchasing an additional 906,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dana by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,978,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,323,000 after purchasing an additional 530,630 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dana by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,330,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,414,000 after purchasing an additional 270,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dana by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,097,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,767,000 after purchasing an additional 273,385 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Dana by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,926,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,362,000 after purchasing an additional 231,184 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.