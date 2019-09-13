Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €78.68 ($91.48).

EPA:BN opened at €80.84 ($94.00) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €78.64. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

