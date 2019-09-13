DAOstack (GEN) Reaches Market Cap of $3.04 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One DAOstack token can now be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. In the last week, DAOstack has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.04 million and $3,321.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00202285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.01139067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00086569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023061 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

