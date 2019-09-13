DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 731,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 283,971 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $9.59.

DBVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $594.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 40,171 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

