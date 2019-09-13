Decimated Trading Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (DIO)

Decimated (CURRENCY:DIO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Decimated token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and ABCC. During the last week, Decimated has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Decimated has a total market capitalization of $229,105.00 and $142.00 worth of Decimated was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.62 or 0.04394638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001095 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Decimated Token Profile

Decimated is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Decimated’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,149,055 tokens. Decimated’s official message board is www.decimated.net/category/updates. The official website for Decimated is www.decimated.net. The Reddit community for Decimated is /r/decimated_game. Decimated’s official Twitter account is @decimated_game.

Buying and Selling Decimated

Decimated can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decimated directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decimated should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decimated using one of the exchanges listed above.

