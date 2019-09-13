Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,848 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 8.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 17.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 19.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 324,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Deutsche Bank AG has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -851.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($2.03). Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DB. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

Deutsche Bank Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

