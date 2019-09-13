Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.15 ($8.31).

DBK traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during trading on Thursday, reaching €7.66 ($8.90). 20,009,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.98.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

