Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.58.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE TDOC traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $70.38. 62,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,067. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.31. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $570,268.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,117.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,846 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 187.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 719 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.